Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Down 8.3%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.51 and last traded at $41.71. 23,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 650,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

