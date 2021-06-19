SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 7.7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.51. 241,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,223,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

