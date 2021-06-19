Barclays Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $180.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 715,818 shares of company stock worth $97,035,932. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

