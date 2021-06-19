Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.05. 612,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,213,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

