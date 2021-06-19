Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.68 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.91. The stock has a market cap of £35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.