Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Expands By 21.1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 758.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $10.75 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

