Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 7.2% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.69. 31,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 877,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

