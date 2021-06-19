Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,691 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $169,726,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

