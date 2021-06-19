Sei Investments Co. Buys 41,094 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 675,137 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

