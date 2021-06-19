Sei Investments Co. Has $8.27 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $150.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

