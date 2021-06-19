Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 341,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,138,000 after buying an additional 451,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

