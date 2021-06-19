Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.17. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.