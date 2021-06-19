UBS Group AG Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of ManTech International worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

MANT stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.14.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.