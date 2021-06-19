UBS Group AG Sells 17,598 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

