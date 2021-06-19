Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 139,977 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,977 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

