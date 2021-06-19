UBS Group AG Acquires 1,590 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $210,338,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $67,801,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after buying an additional 215,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

