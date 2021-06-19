Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.