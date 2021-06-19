Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

