James L. Klein Sells 1,909 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James L. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

QRVO stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

