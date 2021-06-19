Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

