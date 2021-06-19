Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

BLFS opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

