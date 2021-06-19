UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,931,000 after purchasing an additional 212,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

