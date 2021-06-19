Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,209 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after buying an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after buying an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

