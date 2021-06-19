Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 149.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $9,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

