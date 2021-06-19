AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $46,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

