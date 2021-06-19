Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 23,241 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

