Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

