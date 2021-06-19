Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,101 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in L Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB opened at $62.78 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

