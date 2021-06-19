Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

