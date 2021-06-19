Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,900 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

