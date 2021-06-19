15,171 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

MNA stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

