Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $228.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

