Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Securities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

