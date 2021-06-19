DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DaVita by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $121.63 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

