Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TTEC were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.