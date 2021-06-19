Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $219.92 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $137.97 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.