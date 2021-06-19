Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 153,088 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 118,198 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

NYSE:EGO opened at $10.24 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.