HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPAC. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

