New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,200 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $1,822,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in APA by 737.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.16.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

