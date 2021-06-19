Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novanta by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Novanta by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $126.38 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

