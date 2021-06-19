Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

