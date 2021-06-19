ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

