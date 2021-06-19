ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
