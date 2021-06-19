Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Decreases By 16.6%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 1,244,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The a2 Milk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of The a2 Milk stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

