BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BDOUY opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.