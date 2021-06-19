Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROV stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

