Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO Sells $661,629.50 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50.

Micron Technology stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

