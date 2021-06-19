TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGA opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

