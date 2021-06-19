American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,442,000. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $148.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.65. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $157.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

