Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00.

TWLO opened at $367.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.56. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.56 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

