Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $177.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

